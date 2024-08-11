Cairo: Kuwait’s anti-drug police had thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics with an estimated market value of KD1 million ($3.2 million), the country’s Interior Ministry has said.

The Kuwaiti General Department for Combating Narcotics arrested two Asian expatriates possessing about 80kg of the drug substance, locally known as Shabu, with an estimated market value of KD1 million before they could pump them into the market, the ministry added in a statement.

Both suspects admitted to owning the seized haul and to having been instructed by a major drug dealer abroad to peddle them inside Kuwait.

In recent years, Kuwait has stepped up its efforts to combat drug smuggling and trafficking. Last month, the Interior Ministry announced foiling an attempt to smuggle nearly 160 kilograms of hashish into the country. Four persons were arrested in connection with the bid.

In June, anti-drug police in cooperation with the coastguard arrested two persons who attempted to smuggle 30kg of hashish into the country.

Twelve drug dealers were handed down death sentences in Kuwait in 2023 after they were convicted of smuggling or dealing in the illicit substances in different cases, Al Qabas newspaper reported last month.

Three of the inmates were caught growing narcotics in home gardens and other places as well as processing drugs with the purpose of trading. The nine others were convicted of possessing and smuggling drugs in collusion with international gangs.