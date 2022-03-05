Cairo: A man, his wife and their daughter were killed inside their house under mysterious circumstances in Kuwait, prompting a massive police hunt for the murderer, Kuwaiti media reported.
The bodies of the three Kuwaitis were discovered by the mother’s brother in their house in the area of Al Ardiya in Al Farwaniya governorate, Al Qabas newspaper said, citing a security source.
Initial inspection showed that the crime was perpetrated four days earlier and the smell of the corpses spread in the place, the source added.
The victims whose ages were not disclosed were fatally stabbed by a sharp tool, according to media reports.
A domestic helper, recruited on a daily basis by the family, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder.
Theft was unlikely the motive for the crime as police found the mother’s and daughter’s jewellery and some cash intact on the scene, a security source told Al Rai newspaper.
Lawmaker MP Musaed Al Aradi urged security alert and banning suspects from leaving Kuwait until the actual perpetrator is arrested as the crime captured media attention in the country.
Police are working to solve the mystery of the crime.