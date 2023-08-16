Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have deported an Egyptian engineer following a “false report” he made at Kuwait International Airport, which he later admitted was just a “joke.”
According to police reports, the engineer was taken from the airport to Al Jleeb police station after making a bomb joke with airport security.
As per the report, while going through a security checkpoint, the engineer humorously informed officers about a supposed bomb in his personal belongings.
After an exhaustive search, no bomb was found in his luggage. The individual later admitted to the joke during his interrogation at the Jleeb police station.
In response to this security breach, officers at the airport submitted a recommendation to the Ministry of Interior for his administrative deportation. The Egyptian engineer is now set to be sent back to Egypt following the signing of the necessary paperwork.