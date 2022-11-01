Dubai: More than 40 youngsters were arrested in just three days for driving without a licence in Kuwait, local media reported.
The Ahmadi Security Directorate said it has launched a 3-day campaign in Sabah Al Ahmad area in which 41 youth were arrested for driving without a licence.
Reports said the residents of the area complained to the Ministry of Interior about reckless drivers who were endangering lives of others. Major General Walid Shehab led the campaign, which resulted in the arrests and impounding of their vehicles.
Driving without a licence has become a widespread phenomenon in Kuwait, something that prompted the Ministry of Interior to launch many awareness campaigns, highlighting the dangers of driving without a licence and its legal consequences. Last year, Kuwait issued a decision to deport expats caught driving without a licence.