US National Security Advisor John Bolton made the comments while in Abu Dhabi

In this Friday, May 24, 2019, file photo, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is surrounded by reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton blamed Iran for the attack on ships near the Gulf but said the Trump administration was trying to be "prudent and responsible" in response.

The attackers used naval mines almost certainly from Iran, Bolton told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. "Who else you think is doing this? Somebody from Nepal?"

"There's no doubt in anybody's mind in Washington who's responsible for this," he said.

Iran has denied any involvement in the incident and called for an investigation.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser added that there was a failed attack recently on the Saudi oil-port city of Yanbu.

Bolton’s remarks mark the first time anyone has alleged that Yanbu was targeted during the ongoing Gulf crisis.

Yanbu is the terminus, the final point, of Saudi Arabia’s east-west pipeline. That pipeline was recently targeted by Yemen’s Al Houthi militants in a coordinated drone attack.

Bolton said he suspected Iran was behind the failed attack, but did not elaborate.

Officials in Saudi Arabia could not be immediately reached for comment.

Meanwhile, Bolton said that there’s “no reason” for Iran to breach the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers other than to seek atomic weapons.

Bolton said: “There’s no reason for them to do it unless it is to reduce the breakout time to nuclear weapons.”

Bolton dismissed the idea there was any difference between his positions and Trump, saying: “I am the national security adviser, not the national security decision-maker.”

Bolton, a longtime hawk on Iran, is visiting the United Arab Emirates amid heightened tensions across the Gulf.

Bolton tweeted he had arrived in the Emirates for meetings Wednesday “to discuss important and timely regional security matters.”

America recently deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Arabian Gulf over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran.

The US also pulled nonessential diplomats out of Iraq and sent hundreds more troops to the region.

Meanwhile, Emirati officials allege four ships off their coast were sabotaged.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Al Houthi rebels have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.