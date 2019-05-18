The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 9), while MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to the "Nightdippers" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 5, transfer stores between the ships. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: A number of Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, have approved Washington’s request to redeploy US forces in Arabian Gulf waters and territories to thwart possible Iranian attacks in the region, the pan-Arab Asharq Al Awsat daily reported, citing informed sources.

The sources said the primary aim of the redeployment of US forces in Gulf states was to enable joint US-Gulf efforts to deter Iran from any military escalation. It was also intended to build cooperation between American and Gulf military forces. Such measures would protect the energy supply and prevent Iran from disrupting maritime traffic in that region, they added.

The sources told the paper the approval of Gulf states on the redeployment was based on bilateral agreements.

“Saudi Arabia and the rest of GCC states do not wish to start a war with Iran, but they want to send a strong message to Tehran that it cannot cross the red line by continuing to provoke forces operating in the Arabian Gulf,” the sources told Asharq Al Awsat on Friday, adding that the Kingdom does not wish to engage in a war with Tehran, yet Riyadh is capable of protecting its territories from any aggression.