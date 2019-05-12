File picture for illustrative purpose only. An oil tanker off the coast of Fujairah, UAE. Image Credit: AP

The concerned authorities have taken all necessary measures, and are investigating the incident in cooperation with local and international bodies.

No injuries or fatalities on board the vessels reported; no spillage of harmful chemicals or fuel.

Abu Dhabi: Four civilian commercial cargo ships have been subjected to sabotage operations near the country's territorial waters, east of the emirate of Fujairah, near regional waters and in the UAE's economic waters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the concerned authorities have taken all the necessary measures, and is investigating the circumstances of the accident in cooperation with local and international bodies, and the relevant authorities will investigate the results upon the completion of the procedures.

It pointed out that the sabotage operations did not result in any human damage or injuries, nor is there any leakage of any harmful substances or fuel from these vessels.

The statement confirmed that the work is going on in the port of Fujairah as usual and without any interruption, and that rumours about the incident inside the port are baseless and unfounded, and that the port continues in its full routine operations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that exposing commercial ships to acts of sabotage and threatening the lives of their crews is a dangerous development, stressing the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to prevent any parties trying to undermine the security and safety of maritime traffic.

Bahrain condemns acts of sabotage against civilian commercial vessels

Manama: Bahrain has strongly condemned the acts of sabotage that targeted civilian commercial vessels near the UAE's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, east of Fujairah.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry condemned the incident as a serious criminal act that jeopardises the safety and security of maritime navigation.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry reiterated the kingdom’s supportive stand and full solidarity with the UAE in all the measures it takes to protect its security and safeguard its interests.