Foreign ministry condemns all acts that would harm the national security of the UAE

Cairo: Egypt has vehemently condemned the act of sabotage against four ships near the UAE’s territorial waters.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned all acts that would harm the national security of the UAE and safety of its land and sea borders.

It stressed the solidarity of the Egyptian government and people with the UAE in confronting all the challenges it may face and all attempts to destablise its security.