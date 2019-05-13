Riyadh: Dr Abdul Latif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary General of the GCC, has denounced the act of sabotage against four ships near UAE territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, east of Fujairah.

Al Zayani described the act as a serious escalation which demonstrates evil intents by those who planned and carried it out, undermining the safety of maritime traffic in the region and threatening the safety and lives of those on board.

The GCC Secretary General called on the international community and international organisations concerned with maritime navigation to assume their political and legal responsibilities to prevent such acts by any parties attempting to undermine maritime traffic safety and security in this vital region.