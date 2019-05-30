His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with US National Security Adviser Johan Bolton. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE and the US have announced the entry into force of the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA), signed earlier this year.

The agreement will enhance military coordination between the two nations, further advancing an already robust military, political, and economic partnership at a critical time.

The UAE and the US share a deep interest in promoting prosperity and stability in the region.