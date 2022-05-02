Dubai: Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued a Royal decree pardoning more than 300 prisoners convicted of different cases on Sunday, local media reported.
A total of 304 prisoners will be released, including 108 expats. The Royal pardon comes in conjunction with Eid Al Fitr as part of Sultan Haitham’s humanitarian initiatives and reflective of the values of forgiveness and tolerance to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.
Although Oman started Ramadan one day after most Arab countries, it will celebrate Eid Al Fitr with most countries. The Moon Sighting Committee yesterday announced that the crescent of Shawwal 1443 AH has been sighted on Sunday and, accordingly, decided that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be Monday, May 2, 2022.
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik greeted Oman citizens and residents and the entire Islamic nation on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. A statement issued by the Diwan of the Royal Court said, “His Majesty the Sultan extends his congratulations to the citizens and residents of Oman, and to the entire Islamic nation on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.”
Bahrain
Meanwhile, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued a Royal Decree to release 160 inmates convicted in various cases and have served part of their jail terms on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
Families said the King’s pardon, stemming from the spirit of fatherhood and love, contributed to their reunification.
The decision, they said, had brought happiness and joy to the hearts of mothers, fathers, and people of Bahrain.