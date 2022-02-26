Cairo: An Asian expatriate in Bahrain had admitted to having thrown a female housemate to death from their fifth-floor apartment after a dispute between them, a local newspaper has said.
Prosecution chief in the Bahraini capital governorate was quoted by Akhbar Al Khaleej as saying that public prosecution had been notified by security agencies that a foreign woman had fatally fallen from a fifth-floor apartment in the city.
Police investigations discovered that the woman had shared a fifth-floor residence with an Asian man and that he had tossed her out of the window following an unspecified row, the report said.
After arrest, the suspect confessed to the act, saying he had lost his temper during the sharp dispute and resorted to such a deadly measure. He also re-enacted the crime at its site as part of investigations.
Prosecutors have charged him with premeditated murder and ordered his remand, pending further questioning.