Cairo: Several members of the Bahraini parliament have expressed anger over hoisting the flag of the LGBT community by the US embassy in the country, saying the move constituted a “flagrant provocation of the Arab, Muslim Bahraini people”, their morals and traditions.
Earlier this month, the US embassy in Manama released a photo showing the LGBTQI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, Queer and Intersex) flag.
"Today, we join many @StateDept missions around the world to proudly display the #LGBTQI+ #pride flag to support advancing the human rights of all persons,” the embassy said on its Twitter account.
In reaction, 21 Bahraini lawmakers called the gesture a call for “homosexuality and depravity”.
MP Ahmed Al Dumstani, one of the 21 signatories, released their joint statement on his Instagram that said that hoisting the LGBT flag in Bahrain is a “clear aggression on the country’s sovereignty and its people’s feelings.”
The lawmakers called on the government, represented by the Foreign Ministry to stop what they described as “this provocation and clarifies the matter to public opinion” in Bahrain.
There was no immediate comment from the government.