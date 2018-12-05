Manama: King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa on Tuesday evening appointed a new government following the election of a new parliament and the resignation of the cabinet.
All the deputy prime ministers and most of the ministers kept their portfolios. Three changes affected the ministry of finance and national economy ministry, now headed by Shaikh Salman Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the ministry of defence, by Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi, and the ministry of youth and sports, by Ayman Tawfeeq Al Moayyad.
Under Bahrain's constitution, a new cabinet is formed following the official announcement of the legislative elections.
King Hamad re-appointed Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa as the Prime Minister and tasked him with forming the new government.