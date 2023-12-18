Dubai: Vehicles up to 10 years old can now be imported into Bahrain, according to a measure passed by the kingdom’s Parliament.
Until now, vehicles not older than five years could be imported and were allowed to be registered as used vehicles.
The decision comes amid a substantial rise in the prices of used cars.
The measure is seen as a significant move to ease the financial burden on residents, particularly in the context of the recent spike in car prices.
This change will enable the residents to explore more economical choices in the used car market, making vehicle ownership more accessible.
The move is aimed at providing relief to individuals and families who depend on private transportation for their daily activities, especially considering the current economic challenges, the lawmakers contended before the measure was passed.
It also reflects the government’s commitment to support the well-being of its residents and reducing the impact of escalating costs in various sectors, including the automotive industry.