Cairo: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a set of facilities for Muslim expatriates in Bahrain to come to Islam’s birthplace and perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage.
The facilities include the possibility of obtaining an electronic visa valid for up to 90 days via the Saudi government platform Nusuk, permission to make the Umrah pilgrimage for all visa holders and a reduction in the Umrah-related health insurance fees from SR235 to SR87.4, according to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
The nusuk.sa platform enables Muslims wishing to undertake Umrah or visit the holy sites in Saudi Arabia to obtain the necessary visas and permits as well as to book related packages electronically.
The ministry explained that foreign residents in Bahrain can perform Umrah on a personal visit visa issued upon an invitation from Saudi citizens, a family visit visa issued upon an invitation from relatives residing in Saudi Arabia, or the e-visa issued for expatriates living in the Gulf Cooperation Council member states including Bahrain.
The ministry said Bahraini citizens are welcome to come to Saudi Arabia around the year to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and visit Medina, home to the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site.
The facilities were highlighted as Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfeeq Al Rabiah started Wednesday an official visit to Bahrain.
Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the current season that started more than three months ago.
Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford Hajj, go to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.