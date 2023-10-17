Cairo: Saudi Arabia has announced facilities offered to Muslims arriving from Turkey to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca.
The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah summed up the facilities as allowing to make Umrah trips for holders of all types of entry visas, the issuance of e-Umrah visas and related reservations via the electronic Nusuk platform and extending the visa duration from 30 days to 90.
The Umrah-related health insurance fee has also been reduced from SR235 to SR88, according to the ministry.
Last December, Saudi Arabia launched a Turkish edition of the Nusuk platform aimed to facilitate access to Umrah services.
The nusuk.sa platform enables Muslims wishing to undertake Umrah or visit the holy sites in Saudi Arabia to obtain the necessary visas and permits as well as to book related packages electronically.
Access to the Turkish edition of Nusuk is available via the link: nusuk.sa/tr .
Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to do Umrah during the current season that started three months ago.
Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford Hajj, go to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.
Saudi Arabia has in recent months unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country for Umrah. Visa holders are allowed to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets.
In yet a new facilitating step, Saudi Arabia said its citizens can apply to invite their friends abroad to visit the kingdom and undertake Umrah. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians.
The kingdom has also said that expatriates residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are eligible to apply for a tourist visa, regardless of their profession, and be able to perform Umrah.