Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the retirement of its CEO, Captain Waleed Al Alawi, effective from January 31, 2024.
Gulf Air Group (GFG) Chairman Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Captain Al Alawi, stating, "On behalf of myself and the board members, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Captain Waleed Al Alawi for all the efforts during his tenure while leading Gulf Air, especially in challenging times during the COVID-19 global pandemic, wishing him continued success in his future endeavors."
Captain Waleed Al Alawi commented, "I would like to thank H.E. the Chairman of the Board of Directors, all the board members, and the Gulf Air family for their support over the past seven years, during which we have achieved a lot together for the Kingdom of Bahrain and the national carrier.
"I would also like to express my deep gratitude to all the partners and clients. At the end of my journey at Gulf Air, I wish the national carrier and its staff every success and prosperity.”
Captain Waleed Al Alawi has amassed extensive experience in the aviation industry. He joined Gulf Air as a pilot in 1980 and then worked in the Bahrain Royal Flight for 18 years before returning to Gulf Air in an administrative role in 2017.