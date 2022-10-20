UK's next PM to be chosen by October 28

The election to replace outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party should take place by October 28, the official in charge said Thursday.



"It will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday the 28th of October. So we should have a new leader in place before the fiscal statement which will take place on (October) the 31st," Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, told reporters.



MARKETS: Sterling rallied after Truss resigned. Then turned negative. Britain’s mid caps jumped as much as 1%.



Investors reined in bets of a full percentage-point interest rate increase by the Bank of England next month, after a top official said it remained to be seen whether rates rise as sharply as the market has been expecting.



The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation to 10.1 per cent last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.



WHAT’S BEHIND THE CRISIS?: The Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain’s 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.



The sell-off began after then-new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cut announcement on Sept. 23.



After firing Kwarteng, a close friend and ally, on Friday, Truss announced that corporation tax would rise to 25% as intended by her predecessor Boris Johnson, reversing her earlier plan to freeze it at 19%. Kwarteng’s cut to the highest rate of income tax had already been reversed.



His replacement Hunt on Monday then scrapped “nearly all” of Truss and Kwarteng’s economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme, announced in September, in a historic U-turn to try restore investor confidence.



The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain’s pensions sector - liability-driven investment.



LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to “match” assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives.

