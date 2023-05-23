Everyone dreams about going to Paris at some point in their life. Recently a video went viral where a UK-based dentist Dr Usama Ahmed decided to make his grandma live her best life. So, he took her to Paris for a vacation.

Ahmed, who goes by the Instagram handle @drusamayt shared the heartwarming video on Instagram with the caption, "Paris trip 2023. Where should we go next?"

He shares glimpses of his grandmother's time in Paris in the video. The video starts with a text that reads, “POV making our grandma live her best life.”

Ahmed has been taking several videos of his grandmother as she explores the streets of Paris, meeting people and visiting Eiffel Tower.

In one of the videos, she also relishes pain au chocolat and croissants, which she thinks look like fish.

He also captures the moments when his grandma talks to people in Paris and blesses them after a short conversation. She talks to them in Punjabi, and Ahmed translates what she says into English. They also visit the popular shopping complex Galeries Lafayette Haussmann.

Several videos capturing their happy moments in Paris have instantly gone viral.

An Instagram user @Ayesharishi commented: "Amma in Paris is definitely better than Emily in Paris."

Another user, nagina_h wrote: "Absolutely adore how she speaks to everyone with so much love and blesses them. She shows no discrimination, no matter who they are or where they're from. People need to be more like her. The world would be a better place! Love and dua for her always."