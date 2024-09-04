What is Xylazine

Xylazine is a non-opioid used as a sedative, anesthetic, muscle relaxant, and analgesic for animals, but it is not FDAapproved for use in humans.i It was not approved for human use due to severe CNS depressant effects.

Xylazine is a strong synthetic alpha2-adrenergic agonist, synthesized in 1962 as an analgesic, hypnotic, and anesthetic.

It has chemical properties similar to other drugs like clonidine and may have similar clinical effects.

Xylazine has increasingly been found in the illicit drug supply, frequently mixed with fentanyl.iii

It may be referred to as “tranq,” or “tranq dope” when combined with heroin or fentanyl.

How dies it work?

Xylazine is a central nervous system depressant that can cause drowsiness, amnesia, and slow breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure at dangerously low levels.

At very high doses, or with other central nervous system depressants, xylazine can cause loss of physical sensation and loss of consciousness.

