For more than five decades, ETA — Euskada Ta Askatsuna — a left-wing militant separatist group, waged a low-level campaign of terror in southwest France and northeast Spain to try to win a separate homeland. In the spring of 2017, it said that campaign was over, and decommissioned its weapons. This May, it apologised to its victims and their families — a move Spanish authorities welcomed but said was too late for too many.