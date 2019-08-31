French police officers in Villeurbanne, on the ouskirts of Lyon, after the knife attack Image Credit: Reuters

Lyon, France: An asylum seeker is accused of killing a 19-year-old man and wounding at least six people in a knife rampage in France on Saturday.

Witnesses said an Afghan man armed with a knife and barbecue fork attacked people at a bus stop in Villeurbanne, a suburb of Lyon.

An AFP report states there were actually two attackers — one armed with a knife and the other with a skewer — who carried out the deadly attacks in southeastern France, the official said, without giving further details on the motive for the stabbing.

Reporters work near a subway station after an assailant stabbed one person to death and injured nine others, Saturday Aug.31, 2019 just outside a subway station in Villeurbanne, outside Lyon, central France. The reason for the attack is unclear.

Three victims were seriously wounded, the station reported.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to BFM TV, an affiliate of CNN. The motive for the attack is not known.

The assault occurred in Villeurbanne, a suburb of the southeastern city of Lyon, about 4:30 pm, the station reported.

Emergency services responded to an exit at the Laurent Bonnevay stop of the Lyon Metro.

French authorities have made no official comment about the assault.

In September, seven people were injured, including two British tourists, during an attack by a man wielding a knife and an iron bar in northeastern Paris, police said.