Vatican City: Pope Francis said Friday in a message to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that he suffered "greatly" from the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

"I suffer greatly because of the conflict in Palestine and Israel," said the 87-year-old pontiff in a message sent to the Al Arabiya Network to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

"May there be an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, where a humanitarian catastrophe is ongoing. May aid be allowed to reach the Palestinian people who are suffering greatly, and may the hostages taken in October be released!" said Francis.

In his message released by the Vatican, he also cited "war-torn Syria, Lebanon and the entire Middle East."

"Enough! Stop!" said the pope.

"Please, put an end to the clash of arms and think of the children, all the children, as you do your own children," he said.