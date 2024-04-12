Israel 'shoulder to shoulder' with US on Iran

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel and the United States were "shoulder to shoulder" in facing the threat from Iran, after talks with US Central Command chief Michael Kurilla.



"Our enemies think that they can pull apart Israel and the United States, but the opposite is true - they are bringing us together and strengthening our ties", Gallant said in a statement, after the two discussed Iran's threats of retaliation for a deadly air strike on its consulate in Syria widely blamed on Israel.



"We stand shoulder to shoulder."