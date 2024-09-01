ERFURT, Germany: Germany’s far-right AfD has won its first regional election, taking between 30.5 and 33.5 per cent of the vote in the former East German state of Thuringia, exit polls showed on Sunday.
The party is also neck-and-neck with the conservative CDU for first place in the state of Saxony, which also held a regional election on Sunday, the polls showed.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) meanwhile looked to have scored a disappointing result in both states of between 6.5 and 8.5 per cent.
More to follow...