French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe delivers a speech as he presents the government's plan to exit from the lockdown situation at the French National Assembly in Paris on April 28, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: Shops and markets can reopen when France's coronavirus lockdown eases on May 11, though schools will resume classes only gradually and face masks will be compulsory on public transport, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday.

Philippe told parliament that home confinement had helped brake the epidemic and prevented tens of thousands of deaths, but the economy now had to be reopened, though "with prudence, progressively".