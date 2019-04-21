Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of St Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church following the serial blasts across the nation. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: Reuters

The United Arab Emirates has condemned the terrorist bombings that targeted churches and hotels in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said that the UAE affirmed its firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism, targeting all without distinction between religion and race.

The statement added the UAE stands in solidarity with the government and people of Sri Lanka in their fight against violence and extremism.

UAE has expressed condolences to the government of Sri Lanka and to the families of the victims, wishing speedy recovery for the injured.

Sri Lankan president, prime minister and other political leaders strongly condemned a series of coordinated bomb attacks on churches and hotels on Sunday that left over 156 dead and urged people to be patient while vowing to bring to justice those responsible for the barbaric act.

The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress.

Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels - the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury. Foreigners and locals who were injured in hotel blasts were admitted to the Colombo General Hospital.

Holy Land Catholics condemn attacks

The Catholic Church in the Holy Land has voiced support for Sri Lanka's Christians and condemned Easter Sunday attacks.

A statement issued in Jerusalem said the blasts were particularly sad as they "came while Christians celebrate Easter."

"We pray for the souls of the victims and ask for speedy recovery of the injured, and ask God to inspire the terrorists to repent of their killing and intimidation," the statement said.

"We also express our solidarity with Sri Lanka and all its inhabitants in their various religious and ethnic backgrounds."

Pakistan condemned the explosions

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan took to twitter to condem the attacks.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Sunday said in a Tweet that people and government of Pakistan stand by people and government of Sri Lanka at this moment of tragedy.

Indian President condemn bombings

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the mass killings by suicide bombers in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, saying India stood in solidarity with the island nation.

"India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country," Kovind tweeted.

"Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka."

Modi added: "Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured."

A string of explosions rocked churches and hotels in Colombo and elsewhere during Easter Sunday.

Russia's Putin condemns Sri Lanka attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced a series of attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka as "cruel and cynical."

Blasts hit churches in Sri Lanka on Sunday, including in the capital Colombo, as worshippers attended Easter services, police said.

In a telegram of condolences sent to his Sri Lankan counterpart, the Russian leader said Moscow remains a "reliable partner of Sri Lanka in the fight against international terrorism."

He added that the Russians "share the grief of the relatives of those killed and wish a quick recovery to all those who were wounded".

Putin voiced confidence that "the perpetrators and the masterminds of such a cruel and cynical crime committed amid the Easter festivities will take the punishment they deserve."

Turkey condemns attacks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attacks, calling them "an assault on all of humanity."

In comments posted on Twitter, Erdogan offered his condolences to families of the victims and to the people of Sri Lanka.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: "Regardless of the motive, the attack in Sri Lanka is the same as the traitorous attack in Christchurch: cowardly, barbaric and cruel."

He was referring to last month's attacks against two mosques in New Zealand during Friday prayers that killed 50 people.

Sri Lanka attacks 'truly appalling': British PM

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the deadly string of Easter Sunday attacks on Christians in Sri Lanka as "truly appalling".