Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed on Wednesday that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.
The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul on August 15, as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens.
The US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 ousted the insurgents from power, but they never left. After they blitzed across the country in recent days, the Western-backed government that has run the country for 20 years had to retreat.
