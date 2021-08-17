1 of 12
A general overview of a marketplace flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on August 17, 2021, after the Taliban seized control of the capital following the collapse of the Afghan government.
Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan. They urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country.
Older generations remember the Taliban's ultra-conservative Islamic views, which included severe restrictions on women as well as stonings, amputations and public executions before they were ousted by the U.S-led invasion that followed Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Kabul's deserted road is pictured as the Taliban moved quickly to restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work.
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in the capital of Kabul as the Taliban now patrol its streets, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents' takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.
Afghan people sit outside the French embassy in Kabul on August 17, 2021 waiting to leave Afghanistan.
A Taliban fighter holding an M16 assault rifle stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul.
Germany, meanwhile, halted development aid to Afghanistan over the Taliban takeover. Such aid is a crucial source of funding for the country and the Taliban's efforts to project a milder version of themselves may be aimed at ensuring that money continues to flow. Above, hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul.
The promises of amnesty from Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, were the first comments on how the Taliban might govern on a national level. His remarks remained vague, however, as the Taliban are still negotiating with political leaders of the country's fallen government and no formal handover deal has been announced.
"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with full dignity and honesty has announced a complete amnesty for all Afghanistan, especially those"who were with the opposition or supported the occupiers for years and recently,'' he said.
French and Afghan nationals wait to board a French military transport plane at the airport in Kabul on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's stunning military takeover of the country.
Other Taliban leaders have said they won't seek revenge on those who worked with the Afghan government or foreign countries. But some in Kabul allege Taliban fighters have lists of people who cooperated with the government and are seeking them out.
