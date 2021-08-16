1 of 15
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier Jorge Avino from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, in Afghanistan, March 9, 2002.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 15
U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 15
An Afghan man is detained by U.S. Marines from the First Battalion, Eighth Marines Bravo Company at their base in Talibjan after a battle against Taliban insurgents in Musa Qala district in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province November 7, 2010.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 15
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device (IED), towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 15
An Italian soldier from NATO cries as he carries a casket which contains the body of one of six Italian soldiers killed in Kabul, during a repatriation ceremony at the Kabul international airport, September 19, 2009.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 15
U.S. troops from the Nato-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) light candles during Christmas Eve celebrations at Bagram Airfield, north of Kabul, December 24, 2014.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 15
A group of men detained for suspected Taliban activities are held for questioning at a schoolhouse in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar, July 9, 2010.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 15
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Kherwar district in Logar province, October 4, 2009.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 15
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters opened fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province of Afghanistan, May 18, 2008.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 15
Taliban fighters train with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, July 14, 2009.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 15
A French sniper looks through his rifle's scope while keeping watch over Qarabagh district, north of Kabul, November 20, 2007.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 15
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 23, 2007.
Image Credit: Reuters
13 of 15
U.S. Marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009.
Image Credit: Reuters
14 of 15
Northern Alliance fighters ride on a T-62 tank past a dead body on the motorway north of Kabul, as Northern Alliance fighters approached the Afghan capital, November 13, 2001.
Image Credit: Reuters
15 of 15
U.S. Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of southern Afghanistan, December 1, 2001.
Image Credit: Reuters