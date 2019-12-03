'No more phone signal'

I am having ants in my pants about this typhoon in my province in the Philippines. No more phone signal to reach my mom and sisters-in-law.



I learnt that roofs are flying wild already. And they just shut down the international airport in Manila as a precautionary measure.



This takes me back almost 39 years ago when our entire house was brought to the ground by 'Typhoon Dinang' (Category 4) on a Christmas night.



The devastation it brought to my town was just too much! My dad and my eldest brother, who was just 15 then, started putting up the first post for a new house right after the gust stopped.



My dad had tears in his eyes. Everybody was so quiet, just picking up whatever we can save from the debris.

My mom made us congee, a rice porridge, from a makeshift kitchen. Me? Picked up all our belongings which were all wet from the rain.



I didn’t stop washing the laundry by hand -- everyday for 2 weeks. I was just in the 7th grade🙁.



Storms come to our lives in different forms. All of which make us strong and resilient and emphatic.



I only pray that my loved ones and those that are in the path of nature’s wrath will be safe. Please continue keeping them in your prayers. Please include my people in your Christmas Prayers.



They will survive this again, as they did in the past calamities. I know that in my heart.



This will make an even stronger community in my place. And after the storm, people will smile again, even with tears in their eyes.



- As shared by Paz Clarice Bufete Hilotin on her Facebook page, December 2, 2019 (posted from Toronto, Canada)