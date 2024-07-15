ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government will seek to ban the political party of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, the information minister said Monday, days after a series of court decisions that favoured the former leader.

Khan was jailed in the run-up to a February election, and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was targeted by a crackdown.

“The federal government will move a case to ban the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf),” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told reporters, saying the case would be taken to the Supreme Court.

“We believe that there is credible evidence that PTI should be banned,” he said, citing allegations against Khan, including leaking state secrets and inciting riots.

“We will vigorously defend this case and spare no effort to contest it,” he added.

A spokesperson for the PTI told AFP that the party “will not tolerate” the government’s effort to ban it.

“PTI has become stronger than before. We will face it,” Raoof Hasan said.

In a landmark ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court granted the PTI more parliamentary seats, after party members were forced to run as independents in the February 8 election.

Khan’s conviction for illegal marriage - which carried a seven-year sentence - was then overturned by an Islamabad court on Saturday but he remains jailed over other cases.

A UN panel of experts found this month that Khan’s detention “had no legal basis and appears to have been intended to disqualify him from running for political office”.

The “prosecution was not grounded in law and was reportedly instrumentalised for a political purpose,” it said, calling for his immediate release after nearly a year in jail.

Khan served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, when he was ousted.

Khan was banned from running in the February election due to a graft conviction.