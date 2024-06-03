Other cases keeping former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in jail

UNLAWFUL MARRIAGE CASE: Khan and his wife, Bushra Khan, also known as Bushra Bibi, are serving seven-year jail terms after a trial court ruled that their 2018 marriage broke the law.

An appeal against this case is being heard by a sessions court.

They were charged with not completing the waiting period mandated by Islam, called “Iddat”, after Bibi divorced her previous husband. They signed their marriage contract, or “Nikkah”, in January 2018 in a secret ceremony.

STATE GIFTS CASES: Khan was handed jail sentences — one of 14 years and the other three years — in two cases pertaining to illegally acquiring and selling state gifts. Both sentences have been suspended by high courts while his appeals are heard.

Also known as the Toshakhana or state treasury case, Khan and his wife are charged with selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession, which he received during his 2018-2022 premiership.

The gifts included diamond jewellery and seven watches, six of them Rolexes - the most expensive being valued at 85 million rupees ($304,000).

ABETTING VIOLENCE: Khan is facing a trial under anti-terrorism charges in connection with violence against the military and other state installations that erupted following his brief arrest in May last year.

A number of Khan’s supporters have been sentenced by military courts, but the case against Khan is ongoing.

