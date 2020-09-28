A teenaged girl was hacked to death with an axe by her father on September 27 over a marriage dispute in the city of Faisalabad, Pakistan.
Police said the girl’s father wanted her to marry the son of her maternal uncle but she did not want to marry him, as per local media reports.
The issue had been brought up several times in the household but this time it resulted in fatalities, after she once again refused to accept the marriage proposal. Her maternal uncle was also injured in the incident, news outlets reported.
On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene in Faisalabad’s Tandlianwala area and found the girl lying in a pool of blood. Rescue officials shifted her to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the police arrested the suspect and launched investigations into the case.
In a similar incident, a 14-year-old girl was burnt to death allegedly by her uncle after her father turned down a proposal to marry her to the accused's son in Chiniot, in the Punjab province of Pakistan on July 17.