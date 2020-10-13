A 14-year-old girl in the province of Punjab in Pakistan died on October 10 while undergoing an abortion operation after being repeatedly raped by her uncle.
The victim, identified as Uzma began living with her maternal aunt her husband in the city of Okara after her parents got separated.
According to local media reports, the girl was repeatedly raped by her uncle for six months and eventually got pregnant.
Reportedly, when the culprit, Ghulam Anwar, and his wife, Sajida Bibi, came to know about the pregnancy, they made the girl undergo an abortion.
As per local media reports, Uzma was six months pregnant at the time of the abortion. Due to the abortion taking place at a late stage of the pregnancy, she developed complications after the operation and eventually died.
Hospital officials and people of the locality the family was living in told local media that the girl was raped repeatedly.
After her death, her father registered a complaint with the Okara police. The police have arrested Anwar and Bibi.
Further investigations are underway.