Islamabad: Pakistan has launched an animated TV series called ‘Planet Champs’ to inspire the youth to become climate champions by amplifying awareness in a country highly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis.

With its fascinating visuals and captivating storytelling, the TV series seeks to convey the crucial message that every individual should play a role in addressing environmental issues.

Led by renowned Pakistani pop star Haroon, the action-packed show features teenage superheroes battling against villains who threaten the Earth with pollution and destruction. Combining entertainment with important environmental messages, each episode of ‘Planet Champs’ showcases key issues such as energy conservation, renewable energy, global warming, tree plantation, and cleanup drives.

Encouraging youth to take climate action

In an interview with Gulf News, Haroon said that “One key message I hope to convey is that every individual must play a role in tackling environmental issues”.

The episodes not only help raise awareness but also give actionable recommendations, he added.

The poster. Image Credit: Supplied

Some of the strategies employed in the series to encourage children to take action in their own lives are the inclusion of catchy slogans such as ‘Don’t be an enemy of the environment’ and ‘Villains litter. Don’t be a villain, be a Planet Champ,’ Haroon shared.

“The idea is to educate children that littering, spreading pollution, and harming the environment is something only bad guys do.”

But how does it encourage change?

“The lead characters, Shanzay and Shazil, are the members of the Planet Champs Club, aiming to inspire young viewers to establish their own clubs and champion environmental causes in their neighbourhoods” Haroon shared.

Storyline and episodes

The series follows the adventures of siblings Shanzay and Shazil, members of the Planet Champs Club environment society, as they discover ancient artifacts granting them superpowers to fight against environmental villains. Backed by club leader called Quantum and a robot named Ruby Robot, the young superheroes combat pollution and raise awareness about pressing environmental concerns in Pakistan and worldwide.

‘Planet Champs’ consists of 10 episodes airing on PTV starting from June 10, with subsequent episodes released every two weeks on YouTube. To ensure the widest possible reach, the series is being broadcast on the state-run PTV and arrangements have been made to screen the episodes in schools.

A scene from Episode 1. Image Credit: Supplied

Unicorn Black, the animation production company behind the critically acclaimed series ‘Burka Avenger,’ leads the creation, direction, and production of ‘Planet Champs’.

With previous accolades and a global fan base, the production company is confident in the show’s potential to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Inspiring youth one episode at a time

With a star-studded cast including Ahmed Ali Akbar, Hania Aamir, and Zahid Ahmed, ‘Planet Champs’ promises to captivate audiences while delivering powerful messages on the importance of environmental stewardship.

The villain. Image Credit: Supplied

At the series launch event, director and producer Haroon expressed his passion for the project, stating that he was deeply dismayed with the state of the environment in Pakistan and saw the show as a way to address the issue. “This is a topic very close to my heart. I have been really frustrated with the state of the environment here. You see plastic bags lining at the pristine tourist spots in Pakistan. At times, I see well-to-do people roll down their car windows and throw trash out onto the road as they drive by. Lahore ranks among one of the most polluted cities globally. Pakistan is also facing an energy crisis. All these issues make it important to teach and to learn about urgent climate actions” the pop star said.

Catalyst for change

Talking about the show’s educational value, actress Hania Aamir praised its blend of fun and important environmental messages, hoping viewers would both enjoy and learn from it. The cast believes that by targeting children, ‘Planet Champs’ can serve as a catalyst for change, as they are often the ones who can educate their adult relatives about the importance of environmental responsibility.

A scene from Episode 1. Image Credit: Supplied

Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar emphasized the significance of recognizing the adverse impact our actions have on the environment. “Sometimes it’s the kids that can teach the elders. And I think it’s essential to be aware of how the environment is affected these days by our actions and if we can make kids understand the importance of it, maybe they can get the message across to their adult relatives.”