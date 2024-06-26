In his 32 years of career, he has impressed the audience with his distinct characters and out-of-the-box performances. One such film was 'Hey Ram', which was directed by Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh played a prominent role in the film.

During the trailer launch of 'Indian 2', actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan recalled working with the actor who is famously known as SRK and said that the latter did not charge any money for his directorial 'Hey Ram', which was released in 2000.

"As a matter of fact Shah Rukh Sahib made that film for free," Kamal Haasan said, adding, "What more do you need?"

Haasan said, "That's not something a superstar would do. That takes a true fan of cinema, a connoisseur of art and a good actor. I'm ever thankful for him. "

On the title of "superstar", he said, "We don't see all that. I don't see a superstar; he does not see a super director. We are friends. You all give us titles and we shyly accept it."

'Hey Ram' is written, directed, and produced by Kamal Haasan. He also played the lead role in the film. It revolves around India's Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

He also opened up about the big budget of the film which was impacted by Covid 19 and on-set accidents.

"The budget was not just decided by the director and the script. Covid-19 decided our budget. Some of the accidents delayed and increased the budget. The tenacity of purpose of both the director and the producer has to be applauded even before the film becomes a hit. That I owe to them. So this is that applause for them. Because it's very easy to let go. They didn't do that. Because all of us were working. We had other films to do. And even he had other films. But not to let go of the child, not to orphan this child, was a decision taken by Laika Productions and Shankar," shared the actor while praising the director S Shankar and the producers.

Meanwhile, taking to X, Lyca Productions treated fans to an exciting trailer.

The trailer is high on action and Kamal Haasan leaves his fans going gaga over his stunts and disguises.

The trailer opens by introducing Siddharth's character, who is seen questioning the flaws of the system. Kamal Haasan is reprising his role as a freedom fighter turned vigilante.

In the clip, Kamal's character Senapathy, who once fought against the system, is back to save society. Kamal Haasan appears in many disguises throughout the trailer.

He also says, "This is the second war of independence. You take the Gandhian approach, while I take Netaji's approach" in the trailer.

Sharing the trailer video, makers captioned the post, "SENAPATHY is back in style! The much-awaited #Hindustani2 Trailer is OUT NOW, packed with breathtaking action and visuals that will keep you hooked."

'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the film. 'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020.