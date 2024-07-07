Surat, Gujarat: Seven bodies were recovered from the debris of a collapsed five-story building in the western Indian state of Gujarat's Surat on Sunday, officials said. A woman was also rescued alive.
Surat Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the scene after receiving a collapse report at 3:55 pm on Saturday. The search and rescue operation continued through the night.
"We heard a woman's voice during the operation and rescued her safely," said Basant Pareek, Surat's Chief Fire Officer. "Seven bodies have been recovered so far, and no further missing persons are reported. However, the search operation continues."