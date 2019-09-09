Space agency clarified that its Chairman K. Sivan does not have any social media account

In this Aug 20, 2019 file photo, ISRO Chairman K Sivan displays a model of Chanrayaan 2 orbiter and rover during a press conference in Bengaluru. Image Credit: PTI

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) clarified on Monday that its Chairman K. Sivan does not have any personal account on the social media.

ISRO said in a tweet: "It is noticed that accounts in the name of Kailasavadivoo Sivan is operational on many Social media. This is to clarify that Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, does not have any personal accounts."