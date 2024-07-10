Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman from Hyderabad fell victim to a phone scam and lost over Rs 1 lakh to scammers posing as officials from various government agencies.

"According to a press release from the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department, the victim, a 24-year-old female private employee from Hyderabad, received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the customs department inquiring about a package sent by her."

"Following this, they transferred the call to someone claiming to be from the Delhi Police, who informed the victim of an arrest warrant under her name for several non-bailable offences in a confidential, high-profile case under investigation."

"The fraudster then claimed there was an asset seizure warrant in her name. They subsequently transferred the call to another person posing as a CBI officer."

"During the call, the victim was not allowed to consult any family members or well-wishers. The fraudsters also threatened her family, as per the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department."

"The victim, terrified, complied with the fraudster's demands, transferring Rs 1,05,000 (one lakh five thousand) and sharing her Aadhaar card details."

"The fraudsters claimed these transfers were to validate assets as per RBI regulations and to have them notarised. Sensing something amiss, the victim promptly filed an online complaint for assistance, as per the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department."

"If a call raises suspicion, individuals should immediately end the call and report it to the nearest police station without further engagement. Beware of fraudulent calls impersonating FedEx, BSNL, and TRAI," the release warned.

"Scammers often use psychological tactics to manipulate emotions and decision-making. Do not deposit money into unknown bank accounts based on false promises from unknown individuals," cautioned the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department.

"Law enforcement officials do not initiate contact via Skype calls or demand money transfers to resolve issues."

Cyber Crime department warns residents:

End suspicious calls immediately.

Report scams to the nearest police station without engaging further.

Be cautious of calls claiming to be from FedEx, BSNL, or TRAI.

Never deposit money to unknown accounts based on false promises.

Law enforcement doesn't use Skype calls or demand money transfers.

If you become a victim of cybercrime:

Report it immediately to the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) or cybercrime.gov.in.