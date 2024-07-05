Bihar: In a bizarre incident, a resident of Navada in Bihar, acting on the superstition that it would counteract the venom, bit a snake back after it bit him.

Ironically, the snake died, while Lohar was rushed to a hospital where he survived with medical treatment, according to media reports.

Santosh Lohar was asleep at his base camp after a day's work laying railway lines when a snake bit him. Biting the snake back in retaliation, the 35-year-old bit the snake twice. This unusual reaction led to the snake's death and landed Lohar in the hospital.

His colleagues took him to the hospital, where he received treatment and was hospitalised overnight before being discharged the next day.