The Delhi woman and her mother started receiving many calls from strangers

For illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: iStockphoto

A housemaid, in the Indian capital of Delhi, wanted to take revenge on her female employer, so she roped in her boyfriend and created a fake Facebook profile. The two then posted the employer’s mobile number along with obscene messages and pictures, to harass the woman.

According to Indian news reports being shared online, the matter came to light when the employer started getting calls from strangers, and approached the Greater Kailash police station in South Delhi to lodge a complaint.

The complainant also told the police that a few months ago their housemaid, Shruti, was caught stealing. The employers decided to not filed any complaint about the theft, since the issue was settled between them.

After tracking the person who had created the fake account, police officials confirmed the case.

A police officer told news reporters: “The maid wanted to take revenge on her employer as she was caught red-handed. She took her boyfriend, Suraj’s help to create a fake Facebook profile of the employer. She wanted her employer to feel harassed and so posted her mobile number with offensive messages.”

South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Thakur said: “Suraj uploaded the mobile numbers of the complainant and her mother along with some obscene photos of some other women, and captioned the post ‘Paid Sex’. The complainant started receiving several calls from many people.”

The accused confessed to the crime and stated that he uploaded and created the fake profile, and also uploaded the mobile numbers of the complainant to help his girlfriend take revenge on the complainant.

Police arrested Suraj, and according to Indian news media reports, a case was registered under 354D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.