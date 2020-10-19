Hrithik Roshan Praises Assam Doctor's 'Terrific Spirit' and dance moves Image Credit: Twitter

A doctor in the Indian state of Assam turned into an overnight Twitter celebrity after a video of him dancing in a protective suit to cheer up his COVID-19 patients went viral today. Now, even Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wants to dance with him.

In the video shared by Twitter user Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad on October 18, his fellow-surgeon, Dr Arup Senapati, was seen wearing a PPE (personal protective equipment) kit and dancing to the Hindi song titled Ghungroo from the Hindi movie War.

@drsfaizanahmad tweeted: “Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID-19 patients to make them feel happy.”

Tweeps loved the dance and soon started retweeting the video praising the medical professional.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who originally danced to the song in the movie, responded, admiring the doctor for his moves and energy and said that he wants to dance as well as him.

Retweeting the video, @iHrithik wrote: “Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit.”

According to Indian news media reports, Senapati had danced in the recovery room at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, in the presence of a few patients and a team of doctors.

He said: “It was the last of the seven days of gruelling duty at the COVID ward. We were to start our mandatory quarantine the next day — my colleagues had already told me that I must dance on the last day of my duty.”

Talking about the response from his patients, he added: “They were very happy, and so was I. I just wanted to keep the morale up. The week had been tough, the PPE is difficult to work in…while the recovery rate has improved in Assam, and things are looking better, the war is far from over, we are still working every day to beat this.”

After Hrithik Roshan’s tweet, the surgeon took to Twitter to respond.

@arupsena1234 wrote: “Sir, this is Dr Arup.... you are my hero, you are my inspiration since [the movie] Kaho Na Pyar Hai.... thanks a lot sir for your tweet, and welcome to Assam.”

The video has received over a million views on Twitter.

Twitter user @MSaremyinitials commented on the viral video and wrote: “Can't thank you enough for bringing a smile while in full PPE. You must have been dying of the heat, but put patients first…”