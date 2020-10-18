1 of 10
Only a few hours are left for the makers of Laxmmi Bomb to drop the first song from the film 'Burj Khalifa'.
Glimpses of the song 'Burj Khalifa' from the film have piqued interest. The first song from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb is expected to be one of the biggest party anthems of the year.
Actor Kiara Advani has revealed that she danced barefoot on the scorching desert sands in Dubai for the song 'Burj Khalifa' in the upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb' which stars Akshay Kumar.
Titled Burj Khalifa, the party number will star Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani romancing in and around Dubai.
The song and dance sequences were shot in various locations around Dubai, with several costume changes and background dancers.
This film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, will mark Kiara's second collaboration with Akshay after the 2019 release of Good Newwz. Raghava Lawrence directorial has been the talk of the town ever since the makers have unveiled an interesting trailer.
Sharing the details from the shoot, the 28-year-old actor said, "Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film."
"Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you're an actress in a commercial movie when you've done either one," she added.
In fact, the first track of Laxmmi Bomb and #BurjKhalifa has made it to the top trends on Twitter.
Laxmmi Bomb is a horror comedy set to release on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. It will release in theatres in - Australia, New Zealand and UAE on the same day.
