As the festive week of Navratri kicks off, limitations of celebration loom large but the spirit has not changed. Why is Navratri celebrated? Navratri has different significance in different parts of India. Navratri means nine nights, where Nava means nine and Ratri means night. People fast for nine days and pray to Goddess Durga to protect them from evil.Raveena Tandon talked about the moving sculpture by Pallab Bhowmick which showed Maa Durga as a migrant worker.
She tweeted: '#Navratri2020 नवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 .(Good wishes on Navratri) Moving work by sculptor Pallab Bhowmick for this year's pujo in one of the major pandals of Kolkata - Ma Durga as a migrant worker with her children. #MaShakti'.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said there might be limitations over the celebration of Durga Puja in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic but the spirit has not died down. In his blog, the 78-year-old actor wrote how festivities starting with the nine-day Navratri festival, which began from Saturday, is being celebrated under the shadow of COVID-19. "And they say the festive season has begun the Navratri the Durga Pooja and soon the festive Diwali and Dussera and the limitations of the celebration loom large among us all "But the spirit of prayer and wellness and the reason for the festivity has never changed or stepped down it remains steadfast, unchanged and devout in its presence," Bachchan wrote.
Recently, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor too shared a post, however her wish was slightly different from the others. She took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a video of her son actor Ranbir Kapoor. The clip is from his film Rockstar’s scene where he is seen singing a bhajan at a jagran. Neetu captioned the video saying, “Jai Mata di”
Kangana Ranaut began her Navratri fest with a thought-provoking message to her fans by dropping a throwback and unseen photo of herself and penned a note to explain the meaning and importance of 'Shakti.' Thalaivi Actress taking to her twitter handle wrote : "Shiva is absolute nothingness Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #नवरात्रि (Navratri) has tremendous possibilities, let’s work on enhancing our energy system #Navratri2020"
Nimrat Kaur simply wrote, "#HappyNavratri all," along with a painting of Goddess Durga.
Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently questioned by the NCB in Bollywood drug probe,tweeted: "Happy navratri to all''.
Fans of Aamir Khan are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Lal Singh Chaddha' .The actor shared a beautiful post on his twitter handle: ''Sabhi ko Navratri ki dher saari shubh-kaamnayein Folded hands Love. a.''
Sharing a video and a couple of photos of herself performing the aarti with her husband Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty captioned her post in Hindi and wrote: Navratre ke iss paawan parv par meri Devi Maa se prarthana hai ki aap aur aapke sampoorn parivar par unki anukampa rahe. Aap sukhi ho’n aur Maa aapko dukhon se vanchhit rakhein. Heartfelt prayers for you all. ।। JAI MATA DI ।। 🌷''
Rang De Basanti actor Kunal Kapoor shared a photograph of Goddess Parvati and wished netizens Happy Navratri. He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous #Navratri Praying for health, happiness and peace for all"
