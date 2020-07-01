Pictures of painted portraits and landscapes by Gokaran Patil were shared online

India artist born without hands uses his feet to paint Image Credit: Twitter

Using his toes to hold the brush, and keeping the canvas laying flat on a table, Gokaran Patil, who was born without hands, does not let his disability stop him from painting for a living. His artwork has gone viral on Twitter.

On June 29, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Priyanka Shukla posted a video of Patil on Twitter showing him working on his artwork.

In the short clip, Patil's paintings are put on display while he is also seen working on a piece. He is seen holding a brush between his toes and dipping it in paint while sitting upright next to the canvas.

The displayed pieces include colourful portraits and paintings of landscapes.

Shukla, @PriyankaJShukla, wrote: “In this video, Gokaran Patil from Chhattisgarh is painting a beautiful picture. He was born without hands but irrespective of that, he works tirelessly every day and creates artwork with his feet. Gokaran Patil is a huge source of inspiration for those who give up after going through every little circumstance in life."

In another tweet, Shukla shared pictures of Patil’s paintings and wrote: “Some beautiful compositions of Shri Gokaran Patil.”

The video has garnered over 178,000 views and almost 6,000 likes.

Social media users appreciated his talent and called him an “inspiration”, while some tried to financially help Patil.

Tagging several businesses, @ActivistTalks wrote: “Request you to promote his paintings to be sold online, it may help this prodigy financially. @amazonIN @BharatWalls.”

Tweep @realind68875735 posted: “Wow amazing. What an inspiring soul, God bless him.”

Twitter user @SonaSb77 wrote: “Superb, outstanding. No words to say for his devotion to achieve his goal.”