A mural near a hospital pays tribute to nurses amid COVID-19 concerns in Dallas. Street art is getting inspiration from the coronavirus pandemic gripping the globe, offering some comic relief, wit and beauty in a world where people are cut off from each other.
Image Credit: AP
In some cases, the art urges people to follow safety advice. Celebrities and politicians are depicted wearing masks. | Above: Graffiti depicts US President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping kissing each other with face masks on a wall in the public park Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany.
Image Credit: AP
In Prague, people take photos with a graffiti image of John Lennon (above), whose nose and mouth are covered with a fabric mask that says, "All you need is love," the title of the Beatles' 1967 song.
Image Credit: AP
Coronavirus germs depicted as cartoon villains are spray-painted on streets and walls in India (above) and Kenya to get people to take precautions to prevent the disease from spreading.
Image Credit: AP
While street art around the world is giving people something thought-provoking or entertaining to gaze at from behind their masks, it also can provide a glimmer of hope, like one mural in Los Angeles (pictured) that implores passers-by: "Stay home, life is beautiful."
Image Credit: AP
A motorist wearing a face mask rides past a coronavirus themed mural in Depok on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.
Image Credit: AP
A woman photographs a mural of Cardi B that was updated by the artist Colton Valentine to include a face mask in San Antonio.
Image Credit: AP
A mural by street artist Lionel Stanhope with a face mask reference to coronavirus next to one of his other works, at right, painted on a bridge wall in Ladywell, south east London.
Image Credit: AP
A mother and her child are reflected as they pass a mural by artist FAKE, titled "Super Nurse", paying tribute to all healthcare and medical professionals in times of the coronavirus, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Image Credit: AP
A recently painted mural depicts a coronavirus theme, in Los Angeles.
Image Credit: AP
A graffiti of "The Child," dubbed "Baby Yoda" character, wearing a face mask, is painted on a wall in Guatemala City.
Image Credit: AP
Graffiti artist Angelo Campos poses for a photo by his mural referencing the COVID-19 pandemic which he said he painted in honour of health workers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Image Credit: AP
Children walk past an informational mural depicting the new coronavirus and warning people to sanitise to prevent its spread, painted by graffiti artists from the Mathare Roots youth group, in the Mathare informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya.
Image Credit: AP
A man walks by a street art mural, depicting a healthcare worker in a face mask by Belgian street artist CAZ, in Wetteren, Belgium.
Image Credit: AP