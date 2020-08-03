Image for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Stock image

A couple from the Indian state of Kerala have set an example in their city of Malappuram after they decided to give class 12 exams along with their son, and they have plans of continuing their education further.

Muhammed Musthafa and his wife Nusaiba, had to give up their studies in their younger days due to economic circumstances.

The 43-year-old businessman, Musthafa, moved to the UAE for work, shortly after completing 10th grade, Indian news media reported.

Musthafa worked at a veterinary clinic in Abu Dhabi, and married Nusaiba, who relocated and moved with him to the UAE before she could pass class 12, Indian news outlets reported.

In 2015, the couple moved back to India.

The couple decided to continue studying after Musthafa saw a notice board at the Mangala panchayat office about the Kerala Literacy Mission’s equivalency exams. Both he and Nusaiba decided to enroll into the Sunday classes that gave them time to study during the weekend and in the late evenings when business hours were over.

They juggled between the classes and their work, and ultimately passed grade 12. Nusaiba scored 80 per cent and Musthafa too cleared the exam with first division.

While the couple passed their class 12 equivalency exams in March, their son, Shammas, cleared his own regular class 12 examinations four months later, in July.

“Both of us are working in the business together, so that’s all the time we could take out for studying. Our son was excited to know about our enrollment. He would help us with our doubts and asked us questions too. He has always been good at studies, getting A+ in all subjects both in class 10 and 11. This year, when there was a break in classes due to the coronavirus, there was some difficulty and he missed [an] A+ only for one subject by three marks,” Musthafa was quoted as saying by Indian news outlets.