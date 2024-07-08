Mumbai: Heavy rains slammed Mumbai, home to India's financial markets and the central bank, inundating several areas and crippling transport operations in the mega city.

The Santacruz weather station recorded 27 centimeters of precipitation in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department. It predicted more heavy showers at some places in the next 24 hours.

The torrential downpour revived the memory of devastating floods in July 2005, when the city recorded 94 centimeters of rainfall in a day, killing more than 1,000 people in the metropolitan city that has a population of more than 12 million.

Schools and colleges were shut for the first session of the day, according to a post by the municipal corporation on social media platform X. Many trains were canceled after several stations and tracks got flooded, the Central Railway said.

Some flights were also impacted, according to India's biggest airline IndiGo. IndiGo and Vistara have issued advisories to passengers regarding expected delays.

"Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Mumbai Airport today due to weather conditions. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," Vistara posted on X.

Some trains were also cancelled following heavy rains, according to the Central Railways. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body.

"Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the civic body said in a statement.

The Civic body also said that the entire machinery of the BMC is working in the field. It has also requested Mumbaikars not to believe in rumours.

Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

At King's Circle in rain-hit Mumbai, a commuter said, "My car is stuck on the road. There is no point in blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job."

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said in a statement that Central Railway suburban services were affected due to heavy rains.

"Train services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rainwater was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly an hour. Now the water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected," the CPRO said.

Central Railway said traffic on the sub-urban and Harbour Line trains was delayed due to waterlogging. The stations that were affected include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla- Vikhroli & Bhandup.